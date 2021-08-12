Mask mandate returns to MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Effective Monday, Minnesota State University Moorhead will require all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to wear a mask in indoor public settings.

MSUM says COVID-19 transmissions in Clay County have reached the substantial risk level, and says guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health require indoor masking.

The masking requirement will remain in place until Clay County is in the Low or Moderate transmission level for 14 consecutive days.