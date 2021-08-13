North Dakota Water Commission: Approves eligibility date for drought assistance funding to farmers and ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Water Commission has voted to set April 8, 2021, as the start date for eligible labor and material expenses that can be reimbursed through the state’s Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Program.

In addition, the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows the expansion of Extreme Drought conditions into Richland County, making livestock producers in that county eligible for the assistance.

In total, $6.1 million has been authorized through multiple Water Commission approvals. Cost-share assistance of up to $4,500 per project, with a maximum of three projects per applicant.

Eligible project items include new water wells; rural water system connections, labor, materials, and equipment rentals for work completed by the producer to develop new water supply projects.

To be eligible, a livestock producer must receive at least 50% of their annual gross income from farming or ranching.