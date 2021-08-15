Post 400 Falls In Final Pool Play Game; Eliminated From Legion World Series

Fargo fell to Ridge, Maryland; 8-3, on Sunday afternoon and finished (0-3) in pool play

SHELBY, NC (KVRR) – In the 11th game of the American Legion World Series, Fargo Post 400 fell to Ridge, Maryland; 8-3. It dropped them to (0-3) and eliminated them from the tournament in Shelby, North Carolina. They were the only team to not win at least one game.

Ridge tallied five runs over the first two innings (3 in the 1st, 2 in the 2nd) and didn’t surrender the lead once. Eight of the nine Fargo batters had at least one hit but the team left eleven runners on base and committed three errors. Colten Alme got the start for Post 400, allowing 8 runs (4 earned) on eleven hits while striking out five.