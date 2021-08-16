Cass County Sheriff issues emergency alert after suspected burglary north of Argusville
Deputies are searching for potential burglary suspects along I-29 north of Argusville, North Dakota.
ARGUSVILLE, ND (KVRR) — The Cass County Sheriff’s office issued an emergency alert system message this morning.
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says a property owner had asked relatives to keep an eye on his property.
They noticed a suspicious vehicle and confronted the people in the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle then intentionally ran into the other car.
After getting stuck in a ditch, two occupants got out of the vehicle and fled into a nearby cornfield.
Deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around the cornfield.
Jahner says a drone and a K-9 have been deployed.