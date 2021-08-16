People Who Are Immunocompromised Encouraged To Get Booster Shot

FARGO, N.D. — Additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines are now recommended for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.

North Dakota Department of Health is urging those North Dakotans to consider getting the additional dose to increase their immunity to COVID.

Included in CDC’s recommendation are recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV and those being treated for cancer.

A full list of conditions can be found on the CDC’s website.

Fargo Cass Public Health is currently unable to offer the additional dose at walk-in clinics or by appointment.

They encourage people to talk about the vaccine eligibility with their health care provider.