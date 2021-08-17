Homicide victim, deceased suspect identified in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police have identified the victim of a homicide and a suspect found dead at the scene of the crime.

Officers were called to a southwest side residence Sunday about 7 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found the body of 50-year-old Carrie Welnel. Police identified a suspect and began a search.

Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Heyward-Treib was found dead in the back yard of a residence a short distance from the crime scene.

Officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the suspect and his cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.