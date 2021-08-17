LIVE: Twin Events Shine Weekend Spotlight On Grand Forks

Happy Harry's Rockin' Up North Fest & Downtown Street Fair Using Each Other To Bring People To Greater Grand Forks

The spotlight shines on Grand Forks this weekend with two big events going on side-by-side.

Happy Harry’s Rockin’ Up North Fest is bringing country music stars like Diamond Rio and Joe Nichols to East Grand Forks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

At the same time, the Downtown Development Association is hosting a Street Fair Friday and Saturday, featuring local arts and crafts, local beer and musicians.

It’s not a coincidence the two events are running side by side.

Organizers have been planning it that way for two years, to make sure the region’s spotlight is on Greater Grand Forks this weekend.

Rockin’ Up North Fest co-promoter and Spud Jr owner Justin Laroque says, “And if we were gonna do these events as close together as we were, why not land on the same weekend so we can kinda showcase what Grand Forks/East Grand Forks has to offer? For anyone that might be planning a trip here, it would be a great weekend to do it.”

Find out more about Happy Harry’s Rockin’ Up North Fest by clicking here. Find out more about the Downtown Street Fair by clicking here.