State fines city of Moorhead $3,000 for improper electric repairs

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The city of Moorhead will pay a $3,000 fine to the Minnesota Dept. of Labor & Industry for making electrical improvements to a city-owned building without proper permits or licenses.

City Manager Dan Mahli says the fine was imposed by the Construction Code & Licensing Division. He says Moorhead firefighters performed the work in a 3-stall garage near the fire department’s headquarters.

Mahli says the firefighters had no intent to avoid state laws, but says the city “screwed up” and agreed to pay a $3,000 fine before Aug. 23. The state originally proposed a $10,000 fine.

“We’re working it out with the state” Mahli said. “It was not right, we’re sorry and we want to make it right.”

Mahli says the improvements were made about three or four years ago, but the city was just recently made aware of the violations.

He says the state learned about the violations from an anonymous tip.