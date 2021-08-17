Woman killed in hit-and-run was Perham High School graduate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – A woman hit twice in a fatal hit-and-run in the Twin Cities was a 2010 graduate of Perham High School.

Around 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Abby Anderson was walking near the University of Minnesota soccer fields in Falcon Heights when a truck crashed into a parked car, sending both vehicles into Anderson. She was struck again when the driver made a U-turn to flee the scene.

Anderson later passed away at Regions Hospital. The driver has been identified and is undergoing toxicology tests. The crash remains under investigation.

Anderson was part of the state championship relay team in 2006 and helped the cross country team reach the state tournament multiple times. She also ran cross-country for the University of Minnesota.

Anderson ran in the 2019 New York Marathon to honor her sister, Gabe Grunewald. Grunewald, a track star for Team USA and the University of Minnesota, died in 2019 after a ten-year fight with cancer.