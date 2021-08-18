Back to school backpack safety tips

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Whether you’re buying a new backpack for your child, or they’re using the same one from last year, make sure it fits right.

Health experts say they should weigh no more than 10 percent of a kid’s body weight.

Backpacks also need to have two padded shoulder straps to keep weight distributed evenly.

Look out for changes in a child’s posture, if they lean forward or shift their weight as they are signs their bag is too heavy.

If kids wear a backpack with too much in it too long, they can get hurt.

“Neck pain is a big one because we will use different muscles to try to compensate and hold up that heavy weight. So, neck pain. Pain through the shoulders and if you get tingling down the arms or the legs,” Sanford Health Pediatric Physical Therapist Abby Brenner said.

Brenner adds it’s not just kids who should listen to her advice. Adults can set a good example by not filling their work and diaper bags too full.