Jack Morris suspended indefinitely for using Asian accent during broadcast

Jack Morris apologies before Shohei Otani’s at-bat in the ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/WdCjfyfSvX — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) August 18, 2021

DETROIT (FOX 2) – Detroit Tigers broadcaster and former Minnesota Twins pitcher Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely while he undergoes bias training.

The announcement comes after he used an Asian accent when discussing Angels player Shohei Ohtani.

“Bally Sports Detroit is extremely disappointed with the remarks analyst Jack Morris made during last night’s Tigers game. Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community. We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and deeply apologize for his insensitive remark.”

A broadcast partner asked Morris, who is an analyst with Bally Sports Detroit, how Tigers pitchers should approach Ohtani, who is Japanese.

Morris responded in an apparent fake Asian accent with, “Be very, very careful.”

Morris has apologized for the comment.