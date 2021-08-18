Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Schools to receive grant from Line 3 pipeline owner

WAUBUN, Minn. (KVRR) – Enbridge Energy, the Canadian company that owns the controversial Line 3 pipeline replacement project in northern Minnesota, has donated $366,000 to the Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Community Schools to subsidize internet access for low income families.

Enbridge spokesperson Julie Kellner says the grant will provide “a combination of broadband and fiber infrastructure, and fund other services that will help students connect to internet resources and thrive in remote learning environments.”

Kellner says the grant will also provide services for students in the Mahomen-Naytahwaush school district. Enbridge plans to present a check Thursday morning.

Several Native American and environmental groups are strongly opposed to the pipeline. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested or received citations since construction on the Minnesota leg of the project began in December.

Enbridge says replacing the pipeline is the safest and best option for protecting the environment. The pipeline is on schedule for completion later this year.