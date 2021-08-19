Baesler: North Dakota student performance suffered from distance learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – The pandemic and distance learning had a profound effect on K-12 students in North Dakota last year according to the head of the State Dept. of Public Instruction.

“All of our students experienced a decline in the core subjects of math, reading, English and science,” said State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

Baesler, referring to a report that has not been made public, said she expected that student performance would suffer.

“Yes, every student lost ground, every student, those that were on grade level before may have fallen below, we have a larger percentage that are below grade level than we had before, those students that were above grade level, we don’t have many of those students that were above grade level, some of them have fallen to just at grade level and or below,” Baesler added.

Baesler said one surprise was that students in middle and higher-income families slipped the most. One bright spot was higher ACT scores among Native American students.

The report has been shared with school districts to certify and verify the results before they’re released.