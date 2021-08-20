Hoeven concerned with Biden’s removal of troops from Afghanistan

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Senator John Hoeven says he believes the Biden administration’s handling of pulling troops out of Afghanistan has been poor.

Hoeven, Senator Kevin Cramer and 14 other Republican senators have sent a letter to the administration saying they need to get Americans and Afghans who have helped America get out of Taliban controlled territory.

Hoeven adds a military presence should remain in Afghanistan to keep the Taliban back and get people out safely.

“They’ve handled it very poorly. What are they doing taking our military out before they’ve got all the Americans and the Afghanis out. That’s not the way to do it, and, so, they need to do everything they can and that’s the point we made you need to do everything you can now to get this done,” Hoeven said.

Hoeven says a concern for the U.S. is to ensure there is no terrorism coming out of Afghanistan by increasing intelligence capabilities.