Minnesota wildfire could threaten homes as winds shift

Northeastern Minn. wildfire (U.S. Forest Service)

FINLAND, Minn. – U.S. Forest Service officials are warning home and cabin owners who fled a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota that the winds could shift this weekend, putting their properties in danger.

Dozens of people got the warning at a public meeting Thursday evening in the small town of Finland. Officials gave them the latest about the Greenwood Lake fire and their strategy for trying to stop it.

The fire has grown to 7.4 square miles since it was first spotted Sunday. The Forest Service says it was caused by lightning.

So far, no structures have burned. Around 90 residents have evacuated their homes.