ND High School Football Opening Friday: May Port CG And Central Cass Win

The Patriots took down Richland, 36-0, while Central Cass defeated Hillsboro, 31-12

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Friday Night Lights are upon North Dakota! Several teams across the EDC kicked off tonight, which two marching to commanding victories. May Port CG defeated Richland, 36-0, and Central Cass took down Hillsboro, 31-12.