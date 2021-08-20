Still Unknown If Cousins Plays in Preseason Game Saturday Against the Colts

Cousins and 31 other starts sat out last week against Broncos

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Less than 24 hours before the Minnesota Vikings play their second preseason game at U.S.. Bank Stadium. After not playing in the first game, the big question is will starting quarterback Kirk Cousins see any action?

In last Saturday’s 33-6 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Vikings sat 31 players in order to not risk injury Offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, has said all week he’d love to have cousins get some live, in game reps, however the decision goes to head coach Mike Zimmer.

Saturdaywould be the only chance of getting any playing time with the regular season three weeks away. If you ask QB1 if the opportunity will even come, he doesn’t even know.

“It’s something were told day before at the earliest. Maybe day of. I’ve learned through my years to plan on playing a good amount and do your homework. Be ready to go,” Cousins said. “Whether you play a few series, the whole half, into the third quarter, you want to be ready and put a good product on the field whatever the number of snaps are.”

“I’m just taking coach Zimmer’s lead. Whether Kirk plays or doesn’t play, ultimately we have to get him ready for week one and Cincinnati,” Kubiak said. “That’s our ultimate goal. Working the headset for the first time. It was great. It was fun. It was exciting but I learned that we have to score a lot more points. We have to finish in the red zone. That’s how I’m getting better going into Saturday.”

Rookie Kellen Mond and second year player, Jake Browning, split first and second half reps against the Broncos. Mond threw 16 passes, completing six of them for 53 yards.. Also adding five carries for 25 yards after missing considerable time in training camp due to COVID. Browning who has had the most reps so far of any QB on the roster threw 10 passes completing five and throwing an interception.

Just like last Saturday, you can tune into the game on KVRR. Won’t see Carson Wentz get any reps for the Colts as he continues to recover from knee surgery that removed a bone in his foot. Kick-off is a 7 P.M.