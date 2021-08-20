Update: Caregiver charged with manslaughter in death of memory care resident

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Cass County prosecutors have charged an employee of a Fargo memory care facility with manslaughter and endangering a vulnerable adult after the death of a resident.

Fifty-nine-year-year-old Rachel Cooper was arrested at her home Wednesday night. The resident who died was 78-year-old Gary Pearson.

On August 3, police were called to Maple View Memory Care at 4552 36th Ave. S. to take a report of an assault of a patient by a caregiver earlier that day.

The charges against Cooper are both “Class B” felonies.