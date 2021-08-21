Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch outdoor pop-up-shop benefits local at-risk children

The funds collected from the thrift store's sales help benefit local kids who have psychiatric, behavioral and trauma issues.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An outdoor pop up shop sells one of a kind items for a good cause.

The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Thrift Store let its customers take a closer look at their higher end online inventory by putting it on full display with their outdoor sale.

“100 percent of these proceeds go to funding those kids because there’s no cost to them essentially. They do get court ordered and they go there, but through our amazing donors and our shoppers here we’re able to provide the funds so the kids can attend that school,” Dakota Boys and Girls Thrift Store eCommerce Manager, Ceili Haugtvedt said.

While outdoor pop up shop was held for a limited time only, the thrift store still welcomes in-store shoppers and donations to help contribute to its cause.