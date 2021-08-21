Several buildings involved in huge fire in St. Paul, Minn.

Crews have mostly knocked down a massive fire on Saturday that involved multiple buildings in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Reports of the fire along Marshall Avenue near Snelling Avenue just off I-94 came in shortly before 6 p.m. About an hour and a half later, aerial video showed firefighters making progress on the flames, knocking the fire down to mostly hotspots.

Along with hotspots, firefighters say one of the buildings has tires stored in it that are still burning.

Firefighters say there are no reported injuries from the fire and it doesn’t appear anyone was in the building when flames broke out.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.