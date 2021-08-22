Carson Wentz to return to practice Monday

Cleared to return after knee surgery on August 2nd

WESTFIELD – (FOX 59) The uncertainty of the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback situation might begin to clear when training camp resumes Monday.

Carson Wentz is expected to practice for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left foot Aug. 2. It will be on a limited basis, but nonetheless indicates his return should be on the front end of the initial 5-12 weeks rehab time.

The critical issue, though, will be how Wentz’s foot reacts to the increased workload. The team is convinced the risk of re-injury is slim at this point of his rehab and that the overriding issue will be Wentz’s tolerance for pain and possible swelling in the foot.

After a two-week period of allowing the foot to adequately heal from the surgery, Wentz began participating in the daily walkthroughs last week. Actually going through practice is the next step.

“He looks good,’’ Frank Reich said Sunday. “You’re going to see him out there on the practice field this week. He’ll be out there tomorrow taking some things. He’ll be limited, but he will be participating.’’

In Wentz’s absence, Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger have been vying for the No. 2 spot, which could involve starting the Sept. 12 season opener if Wentz is unavailable.