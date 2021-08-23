Carson Wentz ‘optimistic’ he’ll be ready for Colts’ Sept. 12 opener

Wentz returned to practice after foot surgery three weeks ago

WESTFIELD — (FOX 59) Carson Wentz was back on the Grand Park Sports Campus practice fields Monday morning, and it was as if he hadn’t been away three weeks after having surgery Aug. 2 – three weeks ago to the day – to remove a pesky bone fragment in his left foot.

“Long time, no see,’’ he said. “It was good to get back out there with the guys.’’

The plan was for Wentz to be limited in his return, but that was a relative term. He participated in every first-team rep over the first 50 minutes of practice – individual, 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s – and only took a step back in team drills.

He threw 44 passes, and at the risk of being too harsh on Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, Monday was the best day of quarterbacking at Grand Park since day 2 when Wentz felt that “twinge’’ in his left foot that put everything in motion.

“I thought Carson looked good,’’ Frank Reich said. “When I first saw him hopping around out there, I thought, ‘Woo, looks pretty good.’ I had seen a little of it indoors (last week), but just to see it out here on the grass and the speed he was moving, I thought he looked good.

“The big question now is how does it respond?’’

Barring a setback, there seems every likelihood Wentz will be ready for the Sept. 12 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’m optimistic, but we’ll see,’’ Wentz said. “Honestly, it’s not fully my call. It’s going to come down to the doctors and surgeons and trainers and see how it feels. And a lot will depend on how I respond and how the foot feels day after day being out here.’’

Wentz’s rehab ramped up last week when he went through walkthroughs, began throwing and watched practices without a protective boot on his left foot. The next phase would be rejoining practice and, as Reich said Sunday, “doing stuff.’’

Reich admitted after Monday’s practice Wentz might be a week ahead in his rehab, and last week said “in a perfect world” he would need two weeks of solid practice time to be adequately prepared for the Seahawks.

Now, he’ll have three weeks, even though this week Wentz won’t be handling a full load.

Is three weeks enough?

“It’s going to have to be,’’ Wentz said. “I’d love to get as many reps as I could out here.’’

The main issue over the next several days is how the foot responds and the level of pain Wentz experiences. Owner Jim Irsay recently said he wanted his quarterback to be 100% before returning. While the short term is clearly important, the team considers Wentz its long-term answer at the most influential position.

Wentz, though, indicated being 100% isn’t necessarily a requirement for him.

“It’s up the doctors, for sure,’’ he said. “As long as there’s nothing I can do to injure myself or make it worse, I know I’ve played through a lot worse.’’

From the outset Monday, it appeared normalcy had returned to the position.

Wentz was out with Eason, Ehlinger and Brett Hundley attacking the normal pre-practice positional routine. He was jogging – occasionally more than jogging – and cutting sharply to avoid an imaginary pass rusher.