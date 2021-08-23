Minnesota wildfire not expanding, still uncontained

Northeastern Minn. wildfire (U.S. Forest Service)

FINLAND, Minn. – Authorities fighting a northeastern Minnesota wildfire say the blaze did not expand over the weekend.

The Greenwood Fire was expanding by about 1,000 acres a day since it started last Sunday. But after growing to nearly 7 square miles Thursday night and raging through Friday, the U.S. Forest Service estimated the size at 9,067 acres

None of the fire has been contained. The agency closed the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area due to concerns about wildfires and drought.

Several other smaller wildfires ignited by lightning strikes have been reported inside the wilderness area.