Officers involved in fatal shootout near Sebeka will not be charged

WADENA, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – Charges will not be filed against two law enforcement officers involved in a fatal shootout near Sebeka, Minn. in February.

The Wadena County Attorney’s Office says after a comprehensive review of the BCA case file, criminal charges are not warranted against Sebeka Officer Jason Worm or Wadena County Deputy Troy Mayer in the February 27 deaths of David Savala and Shannon Savala.

Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd said the evidence was clear that “deadly forced used in the line of duty was necessary to protect the peace officer and/or another from apparent death or great bodily harm.”

Just after 8:45 p.m. on February 27, 2021 a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on a county road about 7 miles east of Sebeka.

The vehicle stopped after about a mile, “a struggle ensued between the deputy and the motorist. A second motorist then arrived on scene and a short time later, a Sebeka Police Department officer arrived and the struggle continued. A short time later, at least one of the motorists began shooting at the officers. One of the officers returned fire. All four were struck by gunfire.”

Brothers Shannon and David Savela of Sebeka both died during the incident. Both officers who were shot fully recovered.