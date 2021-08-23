University of Minnesota vaccine mandate takes effect with FDA’s approval

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota is among hundreds of colleges nationwide in requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for students and staff at its five campuses.

The mandate went into effect because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given final approval to a coronavirus vaccine, not just emergency use status.

Faculty and staff at the Twin Cities, Duluth, Rochester, Crookston and Morris campuses must either get vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing. The University will allow medical and religious exemptions.

“Looking at what is happening currently, and what appears to be on the horizon with the rise of new variants and case counts nationwide, the Board supported the vaccine mandate for our students to provide the best possible chance for safe, in-person and uninterrupted University experiences this fall,” said regents Chairman Ken Powell.

The University of Minnesota has about 67,000 students and employs about 26,000 people.