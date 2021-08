Vikings Bring Back Everson Griffen

Spent 2020 with Cowboys and Lions

MINNEAPOLIS — A familiar face is back roaming the halls of the TCO Performance Center. The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran pass rusher Everson Griffen.

After spending the 2020 season with the Dallas cowboys and Detroit Lions, Griffen returns to the team who drafted him in 2010.

In nine seasons with the Vikings, the four-time pro bowler totaled 74.5 sacks, good for seventh best in franchise history.