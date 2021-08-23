West Fargo school bus drivers will work, but still no resolution to pay dispute

West Fargo school bus drivers speak following negotiations with administrators.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo school bus drivers hoping for a pay increase say no agreement was reached during negotiations with school administrators Monday, but the drivers emphasized that there are no plans to walk off the job when classes resume Thursday.

The drivers say they want to be paid at a rate more comparable to other school districts in the region. They say starting wages in West Fargo are around $15.50 per hour, while other drivers can start at around $18.50 per hour.

Transportation Dept. Supervisor Kenneth Steiner says administrators told him that currently, there’s no funding available for a pay raise. He also says it was made clear that drivers who fail to show up for work because of the dispute will be terminated.

“They were told they were under the impression that we were considering not showing up for the first day of school, or not showing up at some point. We have since assured them that was never our intent and we have never said that.”

“It was a very positive meeting and I’m very optimistic about the upcoming year,” Superintendent Beth Slette said. “I’m more confident than ever that we have an amazing group of individuals that are committed to serving our students. They are collaborating with us and are willing to work with us to find solutions.”

The school district plans to conduct a market analysis of pay rates, which is expected to take about 12 weeks.