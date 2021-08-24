LIVE: ‘Lunch Aid’ Concert, Auction Uses Music To Fight Hunger In Fargo

A concert that was started to help pay off student lunch debt is expanding its focus this year.

The third annual Lunch Aid concert is set for September 19th at the Sanctuary Events Center.

There’s an online auction already active.

Lunch Aid started in 2019 to pay off student lunch debt at Fargo Schools.

But the USDA is ensuring kids get free school lunches through next summer while we deal with COVID.

Instead, Lunch Aid is benefiting the Neighborhood Church and Community Center in North Fargo.

This year’s concert features Minneapolis-based singer, rapper and writer Dessa, and local band Hiahli.

Lunch Aid founder and Haihli bassist Jason Boynton says of the concert, “You know you’re in a room full of generous people, people that really care and empathize, so the energy’s fantastic.”

Their goal is to raise $25,000 this year.

Click here for more information about the concert and the online auction.