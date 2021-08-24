North Dakota Army National Guard unveils Fargo Readiness Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After two years of construction, the North Dakota Army National Guard unveils its new Fargo Readiness Center.

State officials alongside guardsmen took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The $29 million facility consists of a 96,000 square foot Readiness Center and a more than 59,000 square foot unheated vehicle storage building.

The new complex will help support training and mission readiness as well as significantly increase the ability of the National Guard’s mission to always be ready and always there.

“This was 29.1 million dollars of federal money but it takes a commitment from the state to keep it operated. We need to come into world class facilities like this to be able to be always ready and always there. This really does make a difference today, dedicating this building and what we’re going to do over at Hector Field for the Hooligans,” North Dakota National Guard Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann said.

The Readiness Center will include a helipad and help support soldiers in three military units across North Dakota.