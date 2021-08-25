57th Bobcat Dakota Open Teeing Off This Weekend

Fargo Country Club Plays Host to the event

FARGO, N.D — The 57th year of the Bobcat North Dakota Open will be played at Fargo Country Club this weekend. Partnered with the Dakotas Tour, it gives the chance for local high school and collegiate amateurs to play with the pros who are part – of the tour.

Past champions are returning including local favorite Dave Schultz, the 2006 winner, 3-time champion Tim Ahles and the defending champ Andre Metzger.

The tournament itself is more about just the winner, it’s the sport being used for a good cause.

“It’s a great partnership between Bobcat, the sponsor, Village Family Service Center, the charity partner and Fargo country club,” tournament director Mark Johnson said. “They all come together and the money that’s raised is goes to help with programming at the center. It’s a great partnership with the Dakota Tour and the pros who come in and want to play the course. This tradition has been going on for a while and it’s fun to see golf doing some good for the community.”

The tournament tees off on Friday with the final round crowning a champion on Sunday.