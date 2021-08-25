Lend a Hand Up Expanding Ways To Raise Money Amid Greater Need

There are several ways to help out people in need through Lend a Hand Up

The Lend a Hand Up organization says they’re seeing more need than ever to help people battling injuries and illness.

They’re hosting multiple online and in-person benefits, including for Holly Siverling, a Fargo woman battling Stage 4 breast cancer, and Sam Hardesty, a National Guardsman who lost a leg in a workplace accident this summer.

If you want to help support the entire organization’s mission, there’s a spikeball tournament fundraiser this Saturday on Lake Melissa near Detroit Lakes.

The in-person benefits are vital to the success of Lend a Hand Up, but new challenges over the last year have led them to rely on other ways to raise money as well.

Jeana Peinovich with Lend a Hand Up says, “Well the need has grown. They way we help people has changed a little bit. We are having more online fundraisers. Some people still love having that in-person event and we encourage them if they want to do that, but we also encourage them to have some online options, the online auction.”

Find out how you can help people in need through online auctions or in-person events. Click here for more info.