Mandan woman sues over policy limiting townhome occupants

MANDAN, N.D. – A woman who lived in community housing in Mandan has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced from her townhome because she has too many children.

Shukri Ahmed, in her complaint, says she was told by Affordable Housing Developers, Inc., that she must leave the property where she has resided with her children for four years because she has violated the townhome’s occupancy standards.

The policy limits the number of occupants to five in a three-bedroom unit. Ahmed had her fifth child in October 2020 and the nonprofit said she exceeded that limit.

Ahmed says the policy discriminates against families with children.