Sanford directs employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

FARGO (KVRR) – Effective Thursday, Sanford Health will require all employees to wear face coverings, including workers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement was made in an email sent to employees Wednesday from Sanford Chief Physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels.

“We are seeing unprecedented high patient volumes in our hospitals along with sharply rising cases of COVID-19 across our footprint” according to Cauwels.

The mandate applies to clinical and non-clinical facilities, including break rooms and cafeterias when employees are not actively eating or drinking. Sanford is also reviewing its visitor restrictions, vendor policies and event/meeting guidelines.

Meanwhile, Jamestown Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that it is again restricting visitors.

Effective Wednesday one designated visitor is allowed per patient. Exceptions include no visitors in the Emergency Department (with exceptions for children as well as adults with special needs.) The other exception to the one-visitor rule is end-of-life care.

Masks remain required for all employees, patients and guests.