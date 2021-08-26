Additions planned for Spirit of the Sandbagger public art piece

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A public art project was installed in Fargo last week but some additions to the sculpture are still on the way.

The Spirit of the Sandbagger celebrates the determination of community members to come together in helping fight floods in Fargo-Moorhead.

The Fargo Lions Club is celebrating its 100-year anniversary by commissioning the piece.

Next steps for the project include installing lights to ensure the gateway arch will remain visible at night and displaying plaques to showcase major donors’ names.

The art piece on 2nd Avenue North celebrates all community members, volunteers and city employees, no matter how big or small their contributions.

“Really, if you think about it, the City of Fargo employees were just heroes during all the different efforts and so, it’s not particularly a tribute to them, but they’re certainly included in the folks who we are doing a tribute to,” said project committee chair Jane Pettinger.

To make these next steps possible, donations are being accepted until September 20.

