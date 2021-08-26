Hornbacher’s Check Out Hunger Raises $114,781 for Great Plains Food Bank

the funds will benefit Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An annual fundraiser is breaking records and helping feed more people throughout the region.

Hornbacher’s presenting a check for nearly $115,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank. That was $15,000 more than last year.

The money was raised during the grocery chains annual Check Out Hunger campaign. It launched in 1994 and asks Hornbacher’s customers to make a donation while checking out at Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead locations.

“They raised a record breaking $114,000 which will actually serve about 344,000 meals across North Dakota for those in need. So, it it a very exciting day we are celebrating Hornbacher’s and all of their customers who gave from their hearts to put food on peoples tables tonight,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO, Melissa Sobolik said.

The Check Out Hunger campaign returns next July.