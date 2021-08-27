NDSU Football Names Patterson Starting Quarterback

Transferred from Virginia Tech in the spring

FARGO, N.D. — Can you say chi city? Because the 312 is about to be well represented for North Dakota State football this fall as Chicago native Quincy Patterson was named starting quarterback against Albany in eight days.

The Virginia tech transfer was competing with sophomore, Cam Miller, who started the two FCS playoff games this past spring.

Patterson showed the most improvement over fall camp with his accuracy and making plays with his feet whether it was scrambling or on designed quarterback runs. Those were all aspects of the offense that were a challenge in the spring and prevented them from now not having to be conservative against opposing defenses.

Head coach Matt Entz called Patterson a weapon to utilize.

“He’s a smart football player. I think his experience at Virginia tech probably has opened his eyes to some bigger concepts,” Entz said. “Were not talking about a young man coming out of high school who might have been very simplistic in their route tree or in their protections. Now the verbiage is probably 10 percent different but he’s down a good job of understanding it. He’s a film junky. There’s no such thing as boring film to Quincy Patterson. He’s always with cam all the time watching it so that’s really good to see. He’s trying to get better every minute.”