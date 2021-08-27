Play of the Week Nominees: August 27

May-Port-CG, Hillsboro-CV Battle for HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The first set of DJ Colter high school play of the week nominees comes from week zero of the high school football season in North Dakota.

In nine-man action from last Friday, May-Port-CG running back Matthew Rexine scores against Richland in a win.

Is it better than what happen down the road between Central Cass and Hillsboro-CV? The Burros Parker Gallagher picks off Brandon Maasjo in a bright spot on the night in a lose.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.