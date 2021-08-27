West Nile Virus cases on the rise in ND

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — The North Dakota Department of Health is warning of an increase in West Nile Virus cases across the state.

The department has seen a rise in cases in recent weeks and is reminding people to be cautious when it comes to mosquitoes and still water.

The department has confirmed seven reports of the West Nile Virus amongst people across the state with five of those cases requiring hospitalization.

“Approximately one percent of all cases due develop into neuroinvasive cases which are definitely the most dangerous version of the disease and that’s so dangerous because it does affect the central nervous system you can develop meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis, it can even result in death,” North Dakota Department of Health West Nile Virus Surveillance Coordinator Amanda Bakken said.

Two horses, one bird and 16 mosquito pools have also tested positive for West Nile.