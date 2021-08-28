Fargo Park District hosts 43rd annual Island Park Show

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After canceling last year’s event, the Fargo Park District is welcoming back its 43rd annual Island Park Show.

The free show welcomes people of all ages to an day at the park with live music and a variety of local food vendors.

Event goers have the chance to also check out over 100 vendor booths and shop for unique items including handmade candles, jewelry, decorative wood pieces and even clothing.

“It’s a really great way for people to come down and really experience all that there is in the creative world out there. So, we have people that make all sorts of different things and we have food vendors and musicians playing and it’s a really nice way to get the community together and close out the summer for Fargo,” Fargo Park District Event Supervisor, Jessica Korynta said.

If you missed the show Saturday, you can still catch it Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.