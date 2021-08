NDSU NAMED PATTERSON STARTING QB

NDSU FINALLY ANNOUCED YESTERDAY WHO THE STARTING QB WOULD BE THIS SEASON

FARGO, ND (KVRR)

QUINCY PATTERSON, A CHI TOWN NATIVE — WAS NAMED STARTER — AGAINST ALBANY IN THE FIRST GAME OF THE SEASON NEXT WEEK.

THE VIRGINIA TECH TRANSFER — WAS GOING HEAD TO HEAD FOR THE SPOT AGAISNT SOPHOMORE — CAM MILLER — WHO STARTED IN THE FCS PLAYOFF GAMES — THIS PAST SPRING SEASON.

COACH ENTZ SAID THAT BOTH PATTERSON AND MILLER DID A TREMENDOUS JOB OF COMPETING FOR THE STARTING SPOT AND PUT IN ALOT OF TIME AND EFFORT OVER THE SUMMER.

ENTZ MENTIONED THAT PATTERSON CAN BE A GREAT WEAPON TO USE AND THAT THE RUN GAME WILL BE A BIGGER PIECE OF WHAT THEY DO IN EACH GAME.

“QUINCEY HAS JUST STEADY IMPROVED IN HIS ACCURACY HIS ABILITY TO MAKE PLAYS WITH HIS FEET CONTINES TO BE A GREAT WEAPON THAT WE CAN ULITZE WE SEEN OTHER QBS HERE AT NDSU UITIZE THAT AS WELL. ” SAID ENTZ. “NOW WE HAVE A COULE THREE QBS THAT CAN ALL EXCUTE THE RUN GAME THEY KNOW THE OFFENSE AND SO I THINK YOU WILL SEE IT IN A BIGGER PART OF WHAT WE DO WE ARE GOING TO FORCE TEAMS TO HAVE TO DEFEND THE FIELD,” HE ADDED.

THE BISON WILL KICK OFF THEIR SEASON NEXT SATURDAY AT THE FARGODOME AGAINST ALBANY.