Lisbon Woman Flown To Fargo Hospital After Being Hit While Walking

LISBON, N.D. — A Lisbon woman is flown to Essentia Health in Fargo after being hit while walking along Highway 32 on Thursday evening.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Mary Boos was hit by a pickup driven by 42-year-old Johnathan Qual of Lisbon.

They say Qual braked and attempted to swerve away from Boos but hit her near the front driver side of the pickup.

Boos was flown by Sanford Air Med to Essentia to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.