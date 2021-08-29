Local Golfers Put Up Top 30 Finishes at the Bobcat North Dakota Open

Tournament ended in playoff

FARGO, N.D. — The final day of the Bobcat North Dakota Open at Fargo Country Club. Pros from the Dakotas Tour along with local amateur golfers looking to make birdies and bring home home hardware as tournament champions.

On the amateur side, North Dakota State golfer, Brock Winter, came off a second round low score of 68. Despite bogeying two of the last three holes, Winter finished one under par eventually heading into a playoff alongside Fargo North alum, Josh Persons and Minnesota golfer Harrison Arnold.

Persons was on the Korn Ferry Tour for eight years before retiring from pro golf. After heading into Sunday with a Saturday best of 66, that experience feel short carding four bogeys and one shot shy of Arnold in the playoff.

On the pro side, Andre Metzger took back-to-back titles.

Other local amateurs to finish in the top 30. Moorhead native Ian Simonich landing one shot outside the playoff — at five under. NDSU golfers Nate Deizel and Nate Adams rounded out the top ten with 4 under and 1 under scores. Bison golf alum and another Moorhead native Lucas Johnson placed 12th with a 3 over score.

Shanley’s Jake Skarperud finished one shot behind him in the 14th position. Oak grove’s Grayson Wetch right inside the top 20 at 7 over with Grand Forks Red River’s Zach Hinschberger rounding it out at 30.