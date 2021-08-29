The Notorious RVG makes stop in Fargo

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — The Notorious RVG (Ruthless Vote Getter) brought their message of equality for all to the Unitarian Universalist Church community.

The Vote Equality US branded RV was named in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

After the church service, the organization informed people about the path to the 28th amendment and the history of ERA efforts in North Dakota.

The event was free and open to the public and people were able to sign the RV with any message.

“We realize that a great way to educate folks is by actually having conversations. We really have the power in democracy by the power of our vote and our vote is our voice and equality for all should be guaranteed and we can make sure that happens by going and voting,” said Jessica Kujala.

For more details about the Midwest tour, you can visit their website here.