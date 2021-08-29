Woman Killed In Utility Vehicle Crash Near Dunseith

ROLETTE CO., N.D. — A 21-year-old St. John, North Dakota woman is dead after a utility vehicle crash near Dunseith.

Highway Patrol tells us Kimberly Hodell was driving the UTV about 6 miles northwest of town when she lost control Saturday night after 6.

She was thrown from the vehicle along with 23-year-old Shaylan Charboneau from Belcourt.

Hodell died at the scene while Charboneau was taken to the hospital in Belcourt with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.