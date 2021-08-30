Albany Provides “Good Early Challenge” for NDSU Football

H.C. Entz wants to see defense "finish" against a good offense

FARGO, N.D. — With the return to a normal fall football schedule, non-conference games are back. North Dakota State has three before starting conference play with the first coming Saturday at home for the first ever meeting against Albany.

Not only does it give the chance for the Bison to have an extended roster and find their depth, the opponent provides an early challenge.

The Great Danes were a playoff winner out of the CAA in 2019 and return players from that team at quarterback, running back and receiver.

Head coach Matt Entz says facing them allows the defense an opportunity to work on a key area that’s still lacking finishing.

“Finish plays at the corner position and the safety position. Getting our hands on the football, ” Entz said. “They have some experience coming back at the wide receiver position so getting to that point of attack is my biggest concern right now. I think we’ll have a good idea of where we need to defend but we need to finish every down. Having the ability to make the play when it’s provided. We can’t lead the country in pass break ups, we need to start catching some of these things.”

Entz said the team will practice outside one more time this week before going inside to add crowd noise. Kick at the FargoDome is 2:30 P.M. Saturday.