Rally Against Face Masks in Classrooms at NDSU

Some students at NDSU are saying no to COVID-19 overreach.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — The students that were protesting said that they are not anti mask or anti vaccines but they are anti mask mandates on NDSU campus.

“Being anti mask mandate means you are giving the people the right to choose what they want to do. we just wanted to be able to choose what we do with our own lives and with our own health,” said Breanna Hosman who is a sophomore.

The group believes in individual freedoms and liberties and feel that the mask mandate in classrooms has been an overreach by the administration,”

“Were adults were are 18 plus on campus and feel as adults we should be able to choose rather to put a mask on or not,” said Hosman.

“I’m out here fighting for individual freedom to choose rather to wear a mask or to not wear mask I encourage those who want to wear masks to wear them and those who don’t to not,” said Sara Smith.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to stand up and show kids that its ok to speak out and its ok for you to speak up against something you believe in,” Hosman added.

The group hope to accomplish the goal of having the choice to wear a mask or not.

“A full repeal of the mask mandate of the NDSU mask mandate. we believe that students should have the choice to or to not wear a mask and that the mandate currently in placed by the administration at NDSU does not reflect that personal freedom,” said senior Carter Elsinger.

“I think that it would be really great if we had a policy of individual choice when it came to the masks,” said Smith.

“I would love for the university to give us that choice, you cant throw away liberty for safety I believe that individual choice and freedom is much more important that any sort of safety and that’s its important for us to stand up for those freedoms when they are being infringed upon,” Hosman added.

In a statement from NDSU they said that “NDSU welcomes the free exchange of ideas on campus. We appreciate the passion and contributions of our students working to make a difference.”