UPDATE: I-94 and 45th Street South Reopens, Man is Safe

FARGO, N.D. (UPDATE: 8:30PM) — A suicidal male that was on the other side of an overpass fence on I-94 is now safe according to police in Fargo.

Sections of I-94 and 45th Street South were shutdown and traffic was stalled as law enforcement agencies dealt with the man.

It started around 5:45 p.m. and ended around 7:45 p.m..

Westbound traffic was backed up to 25th Street South around 6:45.

At the same time, officers responded to a crash on the Sheyenne bridge over I-94.

One person was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Another crash happened on I-94 westbound near the tri-level.

Police and fire departments from Fargo and West Fargo, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office all assisted during the incidents.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

Fargo Police tell KVRR Local News that they and other local law enforcement agencies are currently out with a suicidal person on 45 Street South and Interstate 94.

Traffic is backed up on both the Interstate and 45 Street South.

They advise drivers to use alternate routes.