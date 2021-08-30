Wentz Placed on COVID/Reserve List

Will miss five days and possibly week one start

INDIANAPOLIS– Right as quarterback Carson Wentz returns to full practice with the colts from foot surgery, the former Bison gets hit by COVID. Wentz was a close contact with a staff member who tested positive.

Only unvaccinated players can become close contacts per NFL protocol.

It puts the all-pro out for the next five days only giving him three days of reps before the opener against Seattle due to team off days and in jeopardy of starting.