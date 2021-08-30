West Fargo man facing manslaughter, aggravated assault charges

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Felony manslaughter and aggravated assault charges have been filed against a West Fargo man in connection with an assault Aug. 21 at the Speedway Event Center.

Police say 53-year-old Roberto Balboa of West Fargo was knocked unconscious by 35-year-old Tomas Cervantes. Balboa was transported to a hospital. Balboa died from his injuries on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Cervantes was originally booked for aggravated assault but is now facing a charge of felony manslaughter. The case will be prosecuted by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police say this was an isolated incident and did not represent a public safety threat.