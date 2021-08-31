Eubanks “Ready” to be NDSU’s Number One Cornerback

The sophomore is listed number one on the depth chart

FARGO, N.D. — The cornerback position is one of the youngest groups on North Dakota State’s defense. Sophomore Courtney Eubanks will line up at the one alongside junior Jayden Price and Destin Talbert.

Eubanks saw a significant amount of snaps this spring after Josh Hayes used his last year of eligibility transferring to Virginia. The Florida native played in six games recording three tackles and three pass deflections.

Head coach Matt Entz said Eubanks won the number one spot by being the most consistent throughout fall camp. Leaning on that game experience helped get to this point.

“Coming off my first game with the crowd, I couldn’t hear so I was nervous,” Eubanks said. “I missed a few calls but I got them towards the end of the season because I was ready. I started not to miss anything and it got simple.”

Eubanks said him and Price are best friends making it easy to communicate with each other once game action starts.